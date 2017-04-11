11 SPREP Members sign on to Pacific W...

11 SPREP Members sign on to Pacific Whale Declaration

Thursday Apr 6

The declaration calls for strengthened whale conservation across the Pacific region and saw Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tokelau, Tonga and Tuvalu sign on to the declaration, the full text of which as below: We, the undersigned Ministers and government officials from Pacific Islands and Territories gathered at the Whales in a Changing Ocean conference held in Nuku'alofa, Kingdom of Tonga, 4-6 April 2017, to celebrate the Year of the Whale in the Pacific Islands and Territories: RECALLING that many species of large whales that overwinter in Pacific islands breeding grounds were reduced to near-extinction by industrial whaling fleets in the Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries; AWARE that some populations of these species are now recovering in numbers, thanks to the global moratorium on commercial whaling imposed and maintained by ... (more)

Chicago, IL

