TRU positive Teufaiva can host July internationals

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Tonga is expected to host the Fiji and Samoa rugby games in July, said Fe'ao Vunipola, Tonga Rugby Union and Chariman today, after what he called "a positive meeting" with World Rugby officials who were in Nuku'alofa to look at Teufaiva Stadium this week. Management is the company that will be doing the work on the playing area at the stadium.

