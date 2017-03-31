Tonga's Speaker attended Security Conference at Westminster
Lord Tu'ivakano, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Tonga attended an International Parliamentary Conference on National Security in Westminster, on March 27-31. The aim of the meeting was to advocate for the involvement of legislators in the national security discussions while broadening the knowledge of parliamentarians on the key threats and challenges to national security and stability and explore how they may be effectively mitigated.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Maeakafa
|561
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Folauimanuka
|1,978
|Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08)
|May '16
|menesto
|4,672
|vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09)
|Mar '16
|Foki ki tonga 00000
|453
|LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14)
|Nov '15
|Zorri
|29,828
|Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14)
|Aug '15
|Zorri
|25
