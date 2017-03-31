Tonga's Speaker attended Security Conference at Westminster

Lord Tu'ivakano, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Tonga attended an International Parliamentary Conference on National Security in Westminster, on March 27-31. The aim of the meeting was to advocate for the involvement of legislators in the national security discussions while broadening the knowledge of parliamentarians on the key threats and challenges to national security and stability and explore how they may be effectively mitigated.

