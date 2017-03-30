Tonga soft loan fishing ventures run into trouble
Tongan fishing ventures buying deregistered old fishing boats up to 80 years old from New Zealand, using a soft loan scheme offered by government, are running into trouble. The soft loans for fishing ventures were offered by the Tonga government to boost the growth of its fishing industry.
