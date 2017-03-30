Tonga soft loan fishing ventures run ...

Tonga soft loan fishing ventures run into trouble

Tongan fishing ventures buying deregistered old fishing boats up to 80 years old from New Zealand, using a soft loan scheme offered by government, are running into trouble. The soft loans for fishing ventures were offered by the Tonga government to boost the growth of its fishing industry.

