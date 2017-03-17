Tonga A team for Junior Japan
The Tonga A team to play against Junior Japan in its final and third match on Saturday, March 18 at the World Rugby Pacific Challenge 2017 was announced by the Tonga Rugby Union in Nuku'alofa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Folauimanuka
|1,978
|Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08)
|May '16
|menesto
|4,672
|vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09)
|Mar '16
|Foki ki tonga 00000
|453
|LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14)
|Nov '15
|Zorri
|29,828
|Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14)
|Aug '15
|Zorri
|25
|Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14)
|May '15
|tongangodz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC