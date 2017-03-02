Switzerland's Honorary Consul-General to Tonga

This was formalized by the Prime Minister Hon 'Akilisi Pohiva who this morning, read out to the Ambassador of Switzerland to Tonga, Dr David Vogelsanger a Letter of Exequatur from the Government of Tonga, accepting Mr Sanft to the position. Pohiva said the Government of Tonga looks forward to working closely with the Ambassador and the Honorary Consul-General who will look after Swiss citizens living in Tonga or visiting.

