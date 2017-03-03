Strengthening Tonga's aviation safety important goal

Civil aviation authorities from China and New Zealand and the Pacific Islands looked at how to strengthen civil aviation safety in Tonga, at their meeting from February 15-17, in Nuku'alofa. ), Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand and the Pacific Aviation Safety Office considered ways to provide support and to strengthen Tonga's Civil Aviation capability to ensure safe operations of all civil aircrafts.

