St George Palace construction nears completion

Construction of Tonga's new government office block, St George Palace at Pangai Si'i in the Nuku'alofa Central Business District is on schedule to be completed on 17 July for opening in August this year. Pesalili Tuiano, Director of the Engineering Division at the Ministry of Infrastructure said today construction carried out by Shanghai Construction Group Company Ltd of China is on time to its original schedule for completion.

