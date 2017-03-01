Queen mother laid to rest

17 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 1:49PM THE late Queen Mother of Tonga, Halaevalu Mata'aho was laid to rest at the royal tomb Mala'ekula in Nuku'alofa yesterday. Radio New Zealand reported that her body was carried on a catafalque by hundreds of men to the royal tombs.

Chicago, IL

