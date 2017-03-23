Pit latrines, flies increase typhoid risks

Typhoid can be spread by flies and especially in homes with pit latrines, warns Tonga's Director of Health, Dr Siale 'Akauola, who believes that Tonga's pit latrines should be eradicated because they are contributing to the health problem. The Ministry has launched a new hygiene and typhoid education programme following an outbreak of typhoid this year on Tongatapu.

