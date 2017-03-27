Pacific Island businesses hope to sel...

Pacific Island businesses hope to sell handmade products here

Sunday Mar 26

The visiting businesses get the chance to test their products with New Zealand consumers at the Pasifika festival this weekend. Businesses from across Polynesia and Melanesia will speed-date with New Zealand suppliers hoping to have their food, skin care or handicrafts sold here.

Chicago, IL

