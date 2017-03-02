Northern Ireland Votes For Assembly Amid Power-Sharing Impasse
Polls have opened in the snap election triggered by the collapse of devolved government in Northern Ireland six weeks ago. In essence, the election is two contests, with Catholics mostly voting for parties which want a united, independent Ireland and Protestant voters largely supporting pro-U.K. unionist parties.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Folauimanuka
|1,978
|Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08)
|May '16
|menesto
|4,672
|vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09)
|Mar '16
|Foki ki tonga 00000
|453
|LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14)
|Nov '15
|Zorri
|29,828
|Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14)
|Aug '15
|Zorri
|25
|Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14)
|May '15
|tongangodz
|2
