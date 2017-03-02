Northern Ireland Votes For Assembly A...

Northern Ireland Votes For Assembly Amid Power-Sharing Impasse

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Polls have opened in the snap election triggered by the collapse of devolved government in Northern Ireland six weeks ago. In essence, the election is two contests, with Catholics mostly voting for parties which want a united, independent Ireland and Protestant voters largely supporting pro-U.K. unionist parties.

