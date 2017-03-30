Keeping Tonga clean - litter fines st...

Keeping Tonga clean - litter fines start April 1

Wednesday Mar 29

Tonga is getting serious about keeping public places clean as people and companies caught littering or disposing of waste illegally will be fined starting this Saturday, 1 April throughout the whole of Tonga. Fines will range from $20 per infringement to $2,000, depending on the severity of the disposal and on the spot fines may also be issued.

