Heavy rain and flash flooding warning...

Heavy rain and flash flooding warning for Tonga

Monday Mar 6

A heavy rain and flash flooding warning has been issued by Tonga's Meteorology Department for Tongatapu, 'Eua, Vava'u and Ha'apai at 1:00pm today. Residents in low-lying areas are warned to be alert for possible flash flooding over the next 24-48 hours.

