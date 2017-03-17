Gold jewellery seized by customs officers

Tonga Customs seized more than $230,000 pa'anga worth of gold jewellery along with cash, a firearm and ammunition on Saturday, March 11 during an operation led by Tonga Customs at a business and home in Nuku'alofa. It is alleged that the items came from Asia and were smuggled into the country through passengers of commercial flights, without being declared at the border.

