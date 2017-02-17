Venue changes for Test

Venue changes for Test

Read more: Fiji Times

Tonga's Test against Wales in June is to be moved to another venue over concerns about the state of the pitch at the National Stadium in Nuku'alofa. "The difficult decision to move the match was made after it was confirmed that ground works in relation to the redevelopment of the national stadium in Nuku'alofa were running behind schedule, with the result that the pitch may not be fit for purpose in time," the WRU said in a statement on their website .

