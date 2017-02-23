Utah Tongans remember Queen Mother

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Matangi Tonga

The Tongan community in Utah is mourning for the Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata'aho passed away on Sunday in New Zealand at the age of 90. The Lavulo family in Salt Lake City, relatives of the Queen Mother told Fox13 that the loss of the Queen Mother is very saddening for the Tongan community especially for the older generation. The Queen Mother visited Utah several times and in 2011 attended the dedication of the Tonga United Methodist Church in West Valley City.

