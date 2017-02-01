Underwater Volcanic Eruption Near Ton...

Underwater Volcanic Eruption Near Tongatapu Seen From Space

Murray Ford was scanning satellite imagery of a young island in Tonga called Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai when he noticed something odd--a turquoise plume of water--in the corner of an image. The coastal geologist from the University of Auckland had stumbled across an underwater volcano in the midst of an eruption.

