Underwater Volcanic Eruption Could Create Temporary Island

Wednesday Feb 8

A turquoise plume interrupted dark swaths of ocean when an underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tongatapu, the main island of the Polynesian archipelago Tonga, a new satellite image shows. Murray Ford, a coastal geologist at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, was reviewing satellite images of a young island in Tonga when he noticed a turquoise spot in the ocean.

