Tonga offers new tax exemption incentives

Yesterday Read more: Matangi Tonga

The Tonga government yesterday rushed a Bill through parliament to attract investment in Tonga, as government prepares to host the 2019 Pacific Games. Under the Act large tourism investors may apply for tax exemption on millions of pa'anga of their income - if they can win the approval of the Minister of Revenue and Customs and consent of Cabinet, while sponsors who make donations similarly may apply for large income tax exemptions.

