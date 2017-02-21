Tonga earthquake poses no threat to Fiji

Tonga earthquake poses no threat to Fiji

2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

The moderate earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, located 264km South from Nuku'alofa in Tonga, 753km Southwest from Alofi in Niue, and 873km Southwest of Suva, Fiji.

Chicago, IL

