Tonga adopts what3words as national p...

Tonga adopts what3words as national postal addressing system

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Directions Magazine

The Kingdom of Tonga is the first nation in the region, and the fourth in the world to adopt 3 word addresses to improve its national infrastructure. With 170 islands scattered over 700,000 square kilometres of ocean, delivering anything to anyone is a challenge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Directions Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
News Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14) May '15 tongangodz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC