Tonga adopts what3words as national postal addressing system
The Kingdom of Tonga is the first nation in the region, and the fourth in the world to adopt 3 word addresses to improve its national infrastructure. With 170 islands scattered over 700,000 square kilometres of ocean, delivering anything to anyone is a challenge.
