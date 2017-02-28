Takipo vigil at Royal Palace tonight
Luckily, the rain held off as the Royal cortege arrived in Nuku'alofa and made its way to the Royal Palace, where the The capital was strangely quiet this afternoon even though thousands of students sat for hours in respect on the side of Taufa'ahau Road leading right up to the Royal Palace. Queen Salote College students sat lining the driveway on Pangai Lahi next to the Palace.
