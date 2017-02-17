Strong wind warning for Tongatapu ove...

Strong wind warning for Tongatapu over weekend

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Matangi Tonga

Unsettled weather continues to affect Tongatapu this weekend as a strong wind warning remains in force for the main island and 'Eua land areas, due to Tropical Depression 12F located 30km northwest of Nuku'alofa at 3:00pm today Friday, February 17. The Fua'amotu Weather Forecasting Centre advised that a gale warning also remains in force for Tongatapu, 'Eua, Tele-Ki-Tonga and Tele-Ki-Tokelau coastal waters. The bad weather is due to Tropical Depression 12F which at 3:00pm this afternoon was situated at latitude 21.0 south, longitude 175.3 west or approximately 30km northwest of Nuku'alofa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
News Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14) May '15 tongangodz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,992 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC