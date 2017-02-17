Strong wind warning for Tongatapu over weekend

Unsettled weather continues to affect Tongatapu this weekend as a strong wind warning remains in force for the main island and 'Eua land areas, due to Tropical Depression 12F located 30km northwest of Nuku'alofa at 3:00pm today Friday, February 17. The Fua'amotu Weather Forecasting Centre advised that a gale warning also remains in force for Tongatapu, 'Eua, Tele-Ki-Tonga and Tele-Ki-Tokelau coastal waters. The bad weather is due to Tropical Depression 12F which at 3:00pm this afternoon was situated at latitude 21.0 south, longitude 175.3 west or approximately 30km northwest of Nuku'alofa.

