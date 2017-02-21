Strong wind warning for Tongatapu, ga...

Strong wind warning for Tongatapu, gales for Niuas

Monday Read more: Matangi Tonga

A gale warning is in force for the two Niuas, Vava'u and Ha'apai land areas. While a strong wind warning is now in force for Tongatapu and 'Eua land areas.

Chicago, IL

