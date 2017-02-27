State Visit to the People's Republic of China by HM King Taufa'ahau Tupou IV and Queen Halaevalu ...
Tongan and Chinese flags were flying all over Tiananmen Square from October 6-8, 1999, during a three days state visit to Beijing by the King of Tonga, Taufa'ahau Tupou . The historic square was the scene of great celebrations in October marking the 50th anniversary of the People's Republic, proclaimed by Chairman Mao Zedong here in 1949.
