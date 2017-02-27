State Visit to the People's Republic ...

State Visit to the People's Republic of China by HM King Taufa'ahau Tupou IV and Queen Halaevalu ...

Saturday Feb 25

Tongan and Chinese flags were flying all over Tiananmen Square from October 6-8, 1999, during a three days state visit to Beijing by the King of Tonga, Taufa'ahau Tupou . The historic square was the scene of great celebrations in October marking the 50th anniversary of the People's Republic, proclaimed by Chairman Mao Zedong here in 1949.

Chicago, IL

