Rescued fisherman who lost livelihood...

Rescued fisherman who lost livelihood, says a battery could have saved his boat

Wednesday Feb 8

Losemani Fo'ou and one of six Tongan fishermen who were rescued by the German cruise ship The Albatros south of Tonga on Saturday, February 4, is thankful for their rescue and his safe return home to Tonga last night, but he's very sad that he's lost his little boat, and his fishing livelihood. If we were given the batteries we could have fixed our boat and returned home.

Chicago, IL

