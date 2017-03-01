Queen Mother's funeral cortege arrives in Tonga

Hercules touched down at about 1:05 pm this afternoon, carrying the casket of the late Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata'aho from Auckland. Princess Pilolevu Tuita, Princess Angelika Latufuipeka Tuku'aho and other members of the Royal Family accompanied the Royal Cortege on the aircraft that left Whenuapai Airfield at around 9:30am.

