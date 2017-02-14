PM Pohiva says 10 MPs behind Vote of ...

PM Pohiva says 10 MPs behind Vote of No Confidence motion

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Tonga's Prime Minister commented this afternoon that he doesn't think that a group of 10 Nobles and People's Representatives will win a Motion for a Vote of No Confidence in the The Prime Minister commented to Matangi Tonga following a function at Tungi Colonnade in Nuku'alofa where he launched the Tonga Development Bank's new money remittance service, 'Ave Pa'anga Pau. The Prime Minister who was not in the House yesterday when it was distributed by the Speaker, said that he had seen the Motion, which he believed was supported by "... seven nobles plus three Representatives of the People."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
News Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14) May '15 tongangodz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,992 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC