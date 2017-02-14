PM Pohiva says 10 MPs behind Vote of No Confidence motion
Tonga's Prime Minister commented this afternoon that he doesn't think that a group of 10 Nobles and People's Representatives will win a Motion for a Vote of No Confidence in the The Prime Minister commented to Matangi Tonga following a function at Tungi Colonnade in Nuku'alofa where he launched the Tonga Development Bank's new money remittance service, 'Ave Pa'anga Pau. The Prime Minister who was not in the House yesterday when it was distributed by the Speaker, said that he had seen the Motion, which he believed was supported by "... seven nobles plus three Representatives of the People."
Read more at Matangi Tonga.
