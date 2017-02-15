Plans for new climate change adaptati...

Plans for new climate change adaptation project for Tonga

A new climate change adaptation project for Tonga, likely to cost more than $40m in grant financing, is expected to be submitted to the Green Climate Fund ( The new project is a combination of two ongoing Green Climate Fund design projects at the request of the Deputy Prime Minister of Tonga, Hon Siaosi Sovaleni, and will involve a coalition of government leaders, technical experts and cooperation entities working together. Our Climate Change vision is to have [a] more resilient Tonga and a key part of that vision is to strengthen the resilience of our coastal communities," said Hon Sovaleni.

