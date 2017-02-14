Parliament pushes to control littering and waste disposal

The Tonga Parliament passed the Environment Management Regulations 2016, yesterday, 13 February with votes of 17-0; one small step to improve awareness of the environment and Climate Change. The Litter and Waste Control Regulations will enable government to enforce the Hazardous Wastes and Chemicals Act 2010 that was enacted on 27 August 2010.

