Parliament pushes to control litterin...

Parliament pushes to control littering and waste disposal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Matangi Tonga

The Tonga Parliament passed the Environment Management Regulations 2016, yesterday, 13 February with votes of 17-0; one small step to improve awareness of the environment and Climate Change. The Litter and Waste Control Regulations will enable government to enforce the Hazardous Wastes and Chemicals Act 2010 that was enacted on 27 August 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
News Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14) May '15 tongangodz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,992 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC