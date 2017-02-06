"Ocean does not like carelessness"

The names of six men were on board the fishing boat Losemani Fo'ou when it left Nuku'alofa on January 30 at around around 3:00pm in the afternoon, were confirmed by the Ports Master's Office in Nuku'alofa today. The men are expected to arrive in Auckland tonight on board the cruise ship Albatros that rescued them on Saturday.

