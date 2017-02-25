No threat from 6.6 earthquake south o...

No threat from 6.6 earthquake south of Tonga

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Matangi Tonga

An earthquake magnitude 6.6 or 6.9 was felt as a short shake in the Tongan capital at 6:29 am today. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center advised that there is no tsunami warning advisory or threat, due to the depth of the 6.6 earthquake at 259 miles.

Chicago, IL

