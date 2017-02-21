Morning quake measures 6.5

14 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 2:10PM A 6.5 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred this morning, located 288km South-Southeast from Doi Village in Ono-i-Lau. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 415km, 418km Southwest from Nuku'alofa in Tonga and 652km South-Southeast from Suva.

Chicago, IL

