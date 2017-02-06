Marine operations rescue 20 lives at sea over weekend
Tonga Police Maritime Search and Rescue Team coordinated the different operations, including 1 on Friday February 3 and three on Saturday February 4. A 46 year old man from Ha'atafu died on Saturday from drowning while out fishing in heavy seas during unsettled windy weather over the weekend. In a another incident a small boat returning from 'Atata carrying six people capsized near the Sopu waterfront while on its way to Nuku'alofa on Saturday morning, February 4. As the boat approached the foreshore the engine died in rough seas and a wave capsized the boat.
