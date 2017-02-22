LDS Apostle visits Tonga, meets Royal Family
Elder Dale G. Renlund and his wife Sister Ruth Renlund are greeted by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Photo: At a special conference in Nuku'alofa on Sunday, Elder Renlund spoke of his meeting with the Queen and encouraged Tongans to support the Royal Family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
