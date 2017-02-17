Kato Kakala values Red Cross principles of Respect and Dignity
Respecting humanity and their dignity," has been a guiding principle for Kato Kakala Latavao through over four decades of service with the Tonga Red Cross Society who recognised her today as the South Pacific region's longest serving staff member. Kato Kakala retired today Friday, February 17 after 45-years with the Tonga Red Cross Society.
