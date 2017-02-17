Kato Kakala values Red Cross principl...

Kato Kakala values Red Cross principles of Respect and Dignity

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Respecting humanity and their dignity," has been a guiding principle for Kato Kakala Latavao through over four decades of service with the Tonga Red Cross Society who recognised her today as the South Pacific region's longest serving staff member. Kato Kakala retired today Friday, February 17 after 45-years with the Tonga Red Cross Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
News Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14) May '15 tongangodz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,042 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC