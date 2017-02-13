Iwi leader Roger Pikia steps down fro...

Iwi leader Roger Pikia steps down from some roles as Serious Fraud Office inquiry continues

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

An iwi leader has stepped down from prominent roles dishing out Treaty settlement money while the Serious Fraud Office investigates his financial activities. Stuff revealed in January that Roger Pikia, a business consultant, adviser to the Maori King and chair of two Te Arawa iwi trusts, was being investigated by the SFO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
News Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14) May '15 tongangodz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,073 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC