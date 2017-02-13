Iwi leader Roger Pikia steps down from some roles as Serious Fraud Office inquiry continues
An iwi leader has stepped down from prominent roles dishing out Treaty settlement money while the Serious Fraud Office investigates his financial activities. Stuff revealed in January that Roger Pikia, a business consultant, adviser to the Maori King and chair of two Te Arawa iwi trusts, was being investigated by the SFO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Folauimanuka
|1,978
|Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08)
|May '16
|menesto
|4,672
|vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09)
|Mar '16
|Foki ki tonga 00000
|453
|LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14)
|Nov '15
|Zorri
|29,828
|Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14)
|Aug '15
|Zorri
|25
|Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14)
|May '15
|tongangodz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC