Govt to pay back $223,385 to former Speaker

Govt to pay back $223,385 to former Speaker

Monday

Tonga's former Speaker of Parliament Lord Lasike, who was removed from parliament in 2012 is to be paid $223,385 pa'anga in remuneration by the Kingdom of Tonga, in lieu of a salary that he would have earned as a member of the Legislative Assembly and as Speaker from July 9, 2012 to November 24, 2014, ruled the Lord Chief Justice on February 2. This civil claim brought by the noble, as plaintiff against the Kingdom of Tonga the defendant, was heard from January 27-30 in the Supreme Court of Tonga.

