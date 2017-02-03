Extradition ruling for murder suspect...

Extradition ruling for murder suspect Dean Jay Fletcher

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Matangi Tonga

The United States District Court for the District of Hawaii issued a Certification of Extraditability and Order of Commitment for Fletcher who escaped from police custody in Vava'u last year. Tonga's Acting Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecutions 'Aminiasi Kefu who received the Certification Order today, 3 February, told Matangi Tonga that the new U.S Secretary of State will have to give final approval before April 1 this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
News Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14) May '15 tongangodz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,499 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC