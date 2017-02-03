Extradition ruling for murder suspect Dean Jay Fletcher

The United States District Court for the District of Hawaii issued a Certification of Extraditability and Order of Commitment for Fletcher who escaped from police custody in Vava'u last year. Tonga's Acting Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecutions 'Aminiasi Kefu who received the Certification Order today, 3 February, told Matangi Tonga that the new U.S Secretary of State will have to give final approval before April 1 this year.

