Escaped prisoners captured

Tonga Police have recaptured two men considered to be dangerous, Viliami Kupu and 'Amoni Fifita, who escaped from police custody on Tuesday morning, January 31 in Nuku'alofa. Kupu was located at Hofoa on Wednesday February 1 at 7:35pm while Fifita was located and arrested at Ha'ateiho around 4:00am early this morning Thursday, February 2. Deputy Police Commissioner Pelenatita Fe'ao Vaisuai thanked members of the public for the information and assistance provided during their search.

