Digicel Tonga becomes third shareholder of Tonga Cable Ltd
In attendance was the Prime Minister Hon 'Akilisi Pohiva, Deputy Prime Minister Hon Siaosi Sovaleni, Minister for Public Enterprises Hon Poasi Tei, Tongal Cable Ltd looks after Tonga's submarine cable system connecting Tonga with Fiji, spanning approximately 827 kilometers. The sale of shares to Digicel will enable extension of the fibre optic cable to outer islands including Vava'u and Ha'apai as Digicel continues to strengthen its communications and digital foothold in Tonga.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Folauimanuka
|1,978
|Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08)
|May '16
|menesto
|4,672
|vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09)
|Mar '16
|Foki ki tonga 00000
|453
|LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14)
|Nov '15
|Zorri
|29,828
|Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14)
|Aug '15
|Zorri
|25
|Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14)
|May '15
|tongangodz
|2
