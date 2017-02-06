Digicel Tonga becomes third sharehold...

Digicel Tonga becomes third shareholder of Tonga Cable Ltd

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Matangi Tonga

In attendance was the Prime Minister Hon 'Akilisi Pohiva, Deputy Prime Minister Hon Siaosi Sovaleni, Minister for Public Enterprises Hon Poasi Tei, Tongal Cable Ltd looks after Tonga's submarine cable system connecting Tonga with Fiji, spanning approximately 827 kilometers. The sale of shares to Digicel will enable extension of the fibre optic cable to outer islands including Vava'u and Ha'apai as Digicel continues to strengthen its communications and digital foothold in Tonga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
News Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14) May '15 tongangodz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,670,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC