Cruise ship crew rescues distressed T...

Cruise ship crew rescues distressed Tongan fishermen

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Matangi Tonga

A crewman off a cruise ship jumped into the water and help to save six men from a sinking fishing boat in southern Tongan waters this afternoon. The fishermen had not had water for three days and their boat was taking on water.a The Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand organised for the German cruise ship Albatros to change course at 5:00am this morning, after the fishing vessel crew set off an emergency rescue beacon 400 kilometres west south west of Tonga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
News Villages show off wealth of fine mats for royal... (Sep '14) May '15 tongangodz 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,499 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC