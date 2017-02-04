Cruise ship crew rescues distressed Tongan fishermen

A crewman off a cruise ship jumped into the water and help to save six men from a sinking fishing boat in southern Tongan waters this afternoon. The fishermen had not had water for three days and their boat was taking on water.a The Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand organised for the German cruise ship Albatros to change course at 5:00am this morning, after the fishing vessel crew set off an emergency rescue beacon 400 kilometres west south west of Tonga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.