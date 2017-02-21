Court orders couple to repay loan with interest

Paulsen on 14 February at the Supreme Court, Nuku'alofa, ordered Siosaia H. Fonua and Mary Prem Fonua to pay $371,639.21 to the Bank of South Pacific Tonga Ltd. . Lord Chief Justice Paulsen's summary judgment on 14 February concluded a case regarding a loan going back to 19 August 2005, when the Bank lent $260,650 to Siosaia Fonua and his wife Mary Prem Fonua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.