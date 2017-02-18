Confusion over tsunami warning - fals...

Confusion over tsunami warning - false alarm

16 hrs ago Read more: Matangi Tonga

Tonga Met's tsunami warning drill raised concerns on Wednesday, 15 February 2017, when they sent out a real tsunami warning by email. Tsunami Warning" email, sent at 10.24am to a long list of recipients, including media and government agencies, caused confusion at the highest levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Chicago, IL

