Charities remember Queen Mother's legacy: "We will deeply miss her"

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Tonga's Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata'aho will be sorely missed by two organisations whose cause was close to her heart. Leaders of the Tonga Red Cross Society Inc. and the Alonga Centre expressed their sorrow at her passing but remembered the Queen Mother's legacy of love to help and support the elderly and people living with disabilities throughout Tonga.

