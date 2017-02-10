Cable Compendium: a guide to the week...

Cable Compendium: a guide to the week's submarine and terrestrial developments

Friday Feb 10

The Financial Express Bangladesh writes that the cable will provide the country, which is currently connected solely to the SeaMeWe-4 system, with an additional 1500Gbps of bandwidth capacity. 'The second undersea cable would be the real redundancy that might allow Bangladesh to stay online always and start full-fledged international bandwidth trade', the official was cited as saying.

Chicago, IL

