Arrests continues in Operation Safe S...

Arrests continues in Operation Safe Streets

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Operation Safe Streets, which continues in Tongatapu, saw 18 people arrested and charged with drinking in public places, disorderly behaviour and drunk driving by Tonga Police last weekend February 10-12. The operation which is held every weekend aims to reduce alcohol fuelled crimes.

