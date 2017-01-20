Tongan girls take self defence classes

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Tongan girls between the ages of 10-16 years joined self defence classes in Nuku'alofa on Wednesday, January 18 as part of a new program 'My Body My Rights' run by Talitha Project. Vanessa Heleta, founder of Talitha Project believes it is important that girls are empowered to take control of their lives and feel safer in their comunities in order to enjoy healthy lives free from violence.

Chicago, IL

