Tongan girls take self defence classes

Tongan girls between the ages of 10-16 years joined self defence classes in Nuku'alofa on Wednesday, January 18 as part of a new program 'My Body My Rights' run by Talitha Project. Vanessa Heleta, founder of Talitha Project believes it is important that girls are empowered to take control of their lives and feel safer in their comunities in order to enjoy healthy lives free from violence.

