Tonga tourism industry dialogue aims for growth in visitors

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Tonga's tourism industry wants to make Tonga a highly desirable tourism destination, but has difficulty in attracting investment of the quality and scale that will help it grow, said the Minister of Tourism Hon Semisi Sika in opening Tourism Industry Day, yesterday. Local tourism operators attended the event at the Tanoa International Dateline Hotel, engaging in dialogue on the current state of the industry, while revisiting targets and aspirations that have been set for 2020.

Chicago, IL

